Clark Henderson Lambdin Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Dec. 15, 1960 – June 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Clark Henderson Lambdin, 62, of Natchez and most recently Brandon, MS, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pineridge Presbyterian Church (M.L.K. Road, Jr. and Airport Road Natchez, MS 39120). A burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Clark was born Dec. 15, 1960, in Natchez, MS to the late Samuel Hopkins Lambdin, Jr. and the late Mattie Jo Lambdin Ratcliffe. He graduated with honors from Trinity Episcopal Day School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston where he was initiated as a member of Omicron Delta Epsilon in recognition of his highest scholastic achievement in the field of Economics in 1986, and was conferred a Master of Business Administration degree from Tulane University and A. B. Freeman School of Business in 1988.

After graduating from Tulane School of Business, Clark has been a nationally recognized and respected leader in real estate and development. He has dedicated his work for the past 12 years to McDonald’s Corporation in the capacity of National Senior Real Estate Manager developing sites for restaurant locations across the country. Clark loved the art of a fair deal and was focused on detail to make each transaction as fair as possible for both sides. As a result, he had many strong relationships and friendships. He earned the nickname Clark Kent (our “Superman”) because he made all things better. In 2019, Clark earned the very prestigious President’s Award, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of the top 1% of McDonald’s corporate employees globally, and in 2022 he won the USRD Award for Excellence Family for his continued dedication to the McDonald’s brand, owner operation, and customers. Clark remained humble with his nickname, being a top producer, and always shared compliments, awards, and glory.

Clark was dedicated and proud of his professional work, but his heart was devoted to his family and those he loved. His soulmate of 40 years, Anna, and their three children, Reid (Angelina), Brooks, Stacy, and welcoming his first granddaughter in January, Matilde, was the light of his eye. Clark was a lover of history, sports, and an avid reader. He was fascinated with WWII, and with an inquisitive mind, he was often found watching YouTube videos of war generals and famous world leaders. In his most recent years, building and moving into the country, Clark found peace in his walks and the outdoors which further strengthened his faith. – a gentle man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Hopkins Lambdin, Jr. and Mattie Jo Lambdin Ratcliffe; his brother, Douglas Middleton Lambdin, his grandparents, Silas McKinley Simmons and Clotilde Middleton Simmons, Samuel Hopkins Lambdin, and Mary Henderson Lambdin.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Simmons; his sons, Reid Henderson Lambdin (Angelina) of Jackson, MS, and Clark Brooks Lambdin of Brandon, MS; a daughter, Stacy Douglas Lambdin of Austin, TX; a new grandbaby, Matilde; his brothers, Samuel (Jeff) Hopkins Lambdin, III (Patricia) of Oxford, MS, Hall Holloway Ratliffe, III of Madison, MS; his sisters, Karen Lambdin Boyle (Bill) of Waycross, GA, and Cabell Ratcliffe Mouton (Marc) of Madisonville, LA; along with a great number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Other survivors are his sister-in-law Stacy Kenner (Randy) of Brandon, MS.

Pallbearers are Paul Burns, Don Blankenstein, Ray Clopton, Kenner Doster, Marc Mouton, and Ryan Robin.

Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Boyle, Sal Durkin, Donald Hicks, Hal Hicks, Simmons Hicks, Randy Kenner, Chandler Jordan, Jeff Lambdin, Byron Simmons, Hall Ratcliffe, Tim Richardson, and Sterling Simmons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mustard Seed in Flowood, MS.

A repast will follow the graveside service at the home of Paul and Laura Burns at 113 Dana Rd., Natchez.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.