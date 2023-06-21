Construction on new tennis courts at Duncan Park under way

Published 10:23 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Jan Griffey

City officials and tennis dignitaries toss dirt during the groundbreaking for two new tennis courts at Duncan Park Wednesday morning. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — City of Natchez and Natchez tennis dignitaries were on hand at Duncan Park this morning to break ground on the construction of two new tennis courts.

The new courts are part of an ongoing effort to improve all of the city’s parks, which has included new playground equipment at each park and extensive renovations at North Natchez Park.

Construction is ongoing at the baseball fields in Duncan Park, as is construction to improve the golf club building at the Duncan Park golf course.

“This is a $400,000 project funded through a Natchez bond for community development and is another step forward in our Natchez Renewal,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson at the groundbreaking this morning.

Aldermen Sarah Carter Smith, Valencia Hall, who is chair of the city’s parks and recreation committee, Ben Davis and Curtis Moroney were on hand.

Tennis officials Frankie Smith and Henry “Hawk” Harris were on hand, as well as Ryan Porter, interim parks and recreation director.

NK Stubbs Contractor is general contractor on the tennis court project.

