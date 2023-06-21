Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 9-15:

Jordan Bates charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Smith charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Smith charged with trafficking a controlled substance: MDMA. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with child abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with trafficking a controlled substance: Fentanyl. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with trafficking a controlled substance: Hydrocodone. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoin. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Young charged with tampering with physical evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, June 13:

Ahmad Latrell Shannon pleaded guilty to aggravated assault (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to the plea agreement with the State, Counts II (aggravated assault) and III (shooting into a motor vehicle) shall be retired to the file and the State shall not seek the firearm enhancement. Sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution feel.

Friday, June 9:

Kerry Weir pleaded guilty to the lesser included crime of burglary of a storehouse (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to the plea agreement with the State, the State shall retire Count II (burglary of a dwelling). Sentenced to seven years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of five years. Must pay restitution in the amount of $500.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee, within one (1) year.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 14:

Yobachi Carpenter, 24, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Cleveland Ballard, 52, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaquaviun Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violation while in possession of a firearm. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $773.75.

Alfreida Freeman, 71, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

William Thomas Lippert, 39, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $773.75.

Kelvion Darnell Winston, 26, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, June 15:

Johnny Thorpe, 53, Vidalia, sentenced to five days for driving under suspension.

Wednesday, June 14:

Ruth Meredith, 33, Ferriday, fined $510 for theft.

Wallace Smith, 32, Ferriday, fined $410 for criminal trespass.

Tyrone Anderson, 39, Ferriday, sentenced to 31 days in jail for violation of a protective order.

Joyce Tanner, 67, Vidalia, sentenced to one year suspended for possession of schedule II drugs.

Kiara Norwood, 22, Ferriday, sentenced to two days for identity theft.

Brandon Burnette, 50, Vidalia, court ordered three days in jail.