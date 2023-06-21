Courthouse Records: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Adams County

June 9-15

Civil suits:

Estate of Levie W. Ronsonet.

Estate of George Stouton Haymans III.

Inez Diane Fox v. Jacqueline W. Crumbs.

Divorces:

Mary Meg Brown and Robert Brown. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Jaczel Ali Centeno-Soza, 24, Baton Rouge, La. to Wendy Paola Centeno Icabalceta, 23, Baton Rouge, La.

Tom Benjamin Lewis, 40, Natchez to Monique Renee Henslick, 30, Natchez.

Chadwick Wayne Haynie, 35, Northport, Ala. to Mary Kathryn Carpenter, 28, Natchez.

Christopher Mancini Combs Sr., 40, Natchez to Freda Lashun Abraham, 41, Natchez.

Ryan James Sorensen, 54, Natchez to Cara Ann Sorensen (Bailey), 45, Natchez.

Adrian Lester Tippens, 47, Charleston, S.C. to Frankie Irene Wilhoit, 52, Charleston, S.C.

Deed transactions:

June 8-14

Matthew M. Brough to Morris Myers and Suzanne Lingold, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of Pearl Street.

Geraldine D. Harris to Geraldine D. Harris, lot 34 Foresite Subdivision, Second Development.

Veronica Eason to Rechelle Brooks, lot 45 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Kathryn McCabe and Edward J. Killelea II to Early Days Cottage, LLC, land beginning at an iron pin on the southeasterly right-of-way of Reynolds Street.

Three H, LLC to Tyler Lane Neely, lot 1 Glendale Subdivision.

Garett May and Lee Ann May to Floyd Investment, LLC, lot 25 of a Subdivision of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Jerry Lyles to Treneka Robinson, land beginning at the Northeast corner of the intersection of Minor Street and Brenham Avenue.

Mortgages:

June 8-14

Tiffanie Woods to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 55 Brookfield Subdivision.

Morris Myers and Suzanne Lingold to BankFirst Financial Services, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of Pearl Street.

JACS Holdings, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at an iron pin found on the Southeast corner of Beverly Plantation.

Samuel M. Minor and Odesia M. Minor to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 24 Northaven Subdivision, First Development.

Nickie Mosby to RiverLand Federal Credit Union, lot 18 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Clifford E. Newkirk and Laura S. Newkirk to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning on the easterly side of Pearl Street.

Ronald Dorwin Robinson to United Mississippi Bank, lot 18-C Clifford-Spokane Subdivision, containing three (3) acres.

Daniel Thomas Guedon and Elizabeth Fortenbery Guedon to United Mississippi Bank, lot 4, a 1.15-Acre Portion of Waverly Plantation.

Rechelle Brooks to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 45 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Tyler Lane Neely to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, lot 1 Glendale Subdivision.

Floyd Investment, LLC to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, lot 25 of a Subdivision of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Floyd Investment, LLC to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, lot 11 Grove Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 15

Civil cases:

Lewis Law Firm v. M&J Trucking/Michelle Caston.

Anthony Wilson v. Davis Gibson.

Cedar Village/Erma Clark v. Jacqueline Merridith.

Tommy Tyler v. Clemons Campbell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. George Minor Sr.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Markest Rounds.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sharonda Gray.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Justin Wililams.

Marybeth Peck v. Melissa Delatte.

United Mississippi Bank v. Candice K. Moffett.

Richard Thompson v. Tim Lee.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Leon James.

Concordia Parish

June 9-14

Civil suits:

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Brent Hillard.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Judith Ann Babbage Bolyer.

Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk v. Judith Ann Babbage Bolyer.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Destiny Davis A/K/A Destiny M. Davis.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Edward J. Boyler.

Hayley Wood v. Angela Bagbey.

William Wood v. Angela Bagbey.

William Wood v. Major “Bud” Wood.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jessica Matthews.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Mary Matthews.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Dakota Keith Nations, 26, Natchez, Miss. to Morgan Alexis Eames, 24, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Catherine Elizabeth Matthews to Zion Baptist Church, lots 10 and 11 in Block No. 53 Bingham Addition.

Ferdell N. Harris and Angela T. Harris to Angela T. Harris and Ferdell N. Harris, a portion of lot 53 Helena Plantation.

Christopher David Rouse to Tabitha M. Wroten, lot 109 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Hoiles Steve Miller to Trent C. Hermann, Tract C of lot 3 Marion Cross Estate.

Patsy Kelly Micheau to Elijah Banks, lot 11 in Block No. 3 of the Town of Erriday.

Toxie Vernon Burnette and Stephanie Walsworth Burnette to William Kirkland and Lesley Kirkland, lot 33 Rokofee River Park.

Roger O. Wheeler to King Family Holdings, LLC, lot 5 Patsy Brown Lots Subdivision.

Claraberk, LLC to Double T Properties, LLC, lots 16 through 27 River Bend Subdivision Extension.

Lester Ray Warren to John Roger Wilkinson and Tammy Case Wilkinson, all of lots 11 and 12 and 50 feet of lot 13 Minorca Fishing Camp Lots.

Mortgages:

Ferdell N. Harris and Angela T. Harris to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, a portion of lot 53 Helena Plantation.

White Property Enterprises, LLC and Clerel Jay White Jr. to Delta Bank, lot 127 in Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Virginia Leckie Seale and Arthur Charles Seale to Delta Bank, lot 9 Weecama Estates, First Development.