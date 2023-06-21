Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Karon K. Harden, Age N/A, 72 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Anthony Lavell Baldwin, 48, 11 Magnolia Bluff Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Weir Court.

Stolen vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Espero Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Hit and run on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Haley Nettles, 21, North Swan Court, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief (felony). Held without bond.

Clinton Harold Thorpe, 59, Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charge of driving under the influence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Cartrell Lamar Frye, 23, Cannonsburg Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. Held without bond.

Jumorris J. Pernell, 25, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Lakenya S. Sennie, 43, East Cherokee Street, Brookhaven, on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, and no insurance. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Magnolia Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Heather Drive.

False alarm on Booker Road.

Juvenile problem on Log Cabin Lane.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Starnes Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Property damage on Kingston Road.

Theft on Second Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Phillip West Road.

Disturbance on North Swan Court.

Shots fired on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Sara Lane.

Intelligence report on Front Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Disturbance on Azalea Lane.

Two intelligence reports on Eagle’s Nest Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Southwind Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Anaya Grinnell, 20, 20 Elbow Lane, Natchez, simple arson and domestic battery. No bond set.

Teresa Hill, 56, Mack Moore Road, Ferriday, simple assault and criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Henry Cockerham, 35, 273 BJ Road, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Loud noise on Doyle Road.

Traffic stop on Grape Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Mack Moore Road.

Alarms on Lakeshore Drive.

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Rountree Road.

Traffic stop on US 425.

Traffic stop on Raymond Smith Road.

Alarms on Concordia Drive.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Concordia Park Drive.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15.

Threats on Crestview Drive.

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue.

Missing person on Terry Circle.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Brittany Wall, 32, 236 Green Acres Road, unauthorized entry and theft. No bond set.