Ferriday adopts redistricting plan Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously adopted a redistricting plan last week during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The 2020 Census recorded Ferriday’s total population at 3,189 people, which was projected to decrease to right at 3,000 by 2023.

In an earlier presentation to the Board of Aldermen, Cedric Floyd of Data Center Reapportionment said the law requires each district to have an even population within a 10 percent margin. However, Ferriday’s present districts have a 33.07 percent deviation from district to district. The ideal district population is 638.

Of two proposals offered by Data Center Reapportionment, the aldermen liked the first, Plan A.

Click here to see a file of both plans presented.

In this plan, District A, Alderwoman Brandi Bacon’s district, has a population of 648.

Alderman Elijah “Stepper” Banks’ district, District B, sits at 642.

District C, Alderwoman Gail Pryor’s district, remains at 593.

District D, Alderman Andre Keys’ district, has a population of 651.

District E, Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd’s district, has a population of 655.

Data Center Reapportionment’s redistricting service, required under state law for malapportioned municipalities, costs $6,500. The adopted plan would now have to be sent to the Concordia Parish Police Jury for further approval before being sent to the Secretary of State’s office and the U.S. Census Bureau, Floyd said.

Re-districting must be done four weeks before municipal qualifications from December 13 through 15, 2023. The next primary election is on March 23, 2024.