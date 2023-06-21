GALLERY: Toke and Tell celebrates ribbon cutting, grand opening Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

1 of 5

A new business opens in the Trace Town Shopping Center.

Toke and Tell at 55 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive, Suite 102, celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning.

Toke and Tell is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the State of Mississippi that provides medicinal cannabis products to those with a valid medical card and ID.

Email newsletter signup

To read more about Toke and Tell, click here.

Additional details can be found at www.tokeandtellms.com.