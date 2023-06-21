GALLERY: Toke and Tell celebrates ribbon cutting, grand opening
Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023
From left is operations manager Ebonee Johnson, owner Dr. Tina Bruce, operations manager of the Laurel location Briana Dean and Bruce’s husband Nugene Bruce. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Toke and Tell at 55 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive Suite 102 in Trace Town Shopping Center celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning. Toke and Tell is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the State of Mississippi. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
A new business opens in the Trace Town Shopping Center.
Toke and Tell at 55 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive, Suite 102, celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning.
Toke and Tell is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the State of Mississippi that provides medicinal cannabis products to those with a valid medical card and ID.
Additional details can be found at www.tokeandtellms.com.