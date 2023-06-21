Lawrence Douglas Johnston Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Sept. 2, 1949 – May 19, 2023

Lawrence Douglas Johnston (Doug), 73, of McComb, MS, passed away peacefully at his home on May 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Doug was born on Sept. 2, 1949, in Pike County, MS, to WD Johnston and Ruth Johnston.

Throughout his life, Doug was known for his sense of humor, open heart, generosity, and unwavering love for animals. He had a natural inclination to put others before himself, always offering a helping hand and support to anyone in need.

Professionally, Doug owned his own security system installation business. His exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to excellence earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and clients. Doug’s hard work and perseverance were defining qualities that contributed to his successful career.

In his free time, Doug found joy in many passions; particularly Harley Davidson motorcycles, music, baseball, and animals. He formed lasting bonds with his high school baseball teammates, fostering friendships that lasted throughout his lifetime. Doug’s love for animals extended beyond his own four rescue dogs — Chloe, Dixie, Bella, and Belle — who held a special place in his heart.

Doug also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He made many close friends during this difficult time.

Doug Johnston was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Johnston; brother, Jasper Johnston; sister, Edith Carroll; nephew, Kevin Herring, and friends, Anne van Zutphen and Victoria Johnston.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported them during this difficult time. Your love, prayers, and kind gestures have brought great comfort and solace.

A private memorial will be held for immediate family and friends to honor and celebrate Doug’s life.

Doug Johnston will forever remain in our hearts, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to live each day with kindness, compassion, and love. May his soul rest in eternal peace.