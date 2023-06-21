New Co-Lin president introduces himself to county’s board of supervisors Published 9:18 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — The new president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College introduced himself to the Adams County Board of Supervisor on Monday, emphasizing his desire to continue the long and prosperous relationship between the county and Co-Lin.

Dr. Dwayne Middleton is the ninth president of Co-Lin. He begins work on July 1, succeeding Jane Hulon Sims, who resigned in the spring.

Middleton has served as executive vice president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College since 2021, overseeing all campus vice presidents and all campus operations.

He served as vice president of Co-Lin’s Simpson County campus for seven years and prior to that, a variety of other positions during his 30 years at Co-Lin.

Middleton is a Co-Lin graduate and was on its men’s basketball team. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s from Alcorn State University and a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University.

“We are so proud that Adams County is part of the Co-Lin District. We want to make sure you realize we want all students from Adams County to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College. That’s private and public school students if at all possible. We need your help in moving forward,” Middleton said.

He said touted the affordability of an education at Co-Lin.

“Our tuition is one of the lowest in this part of the state. Even though we raised it slightly from $1,600 to $1,750 per semester, I am not sure that all students and parents realize that it is a significant cost savings to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College, not to mention the thousands of dollars that can be saved compared to university tuition,” Middleton said. “It’s just a fact that your dollar goes further at Co-Lin.”

He said Co-Lin’s staff is working hard to be a part of the Natchez and Adams County community.

“We are so grateful for the funding that we receive from you all, the Adams County Board of Supervisors. Our budget depends on funds from our local counties and we believe Co-Lin is a solid investment,” he said.

Middleton said his mission is to be an effective economic development partner with Adams County and will work to build and promote jobs here.

“We aim to strength our long-standing relationship. We have been part of the Adams County community for 50 years. We know that Co-Lin is a great place and we are working hard to ensure future opportunities for students,” Middleton said.