Pets of the week: Duke, Cocoa Bean, Cai and Forrest Published 10:39 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

This is Duke. He entered the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter on Sept. 5, 2021. That’s 649 days ago as a owner surrender who couldn’t take care of him any longer. Duke is about 3 years old. He is neutered, microchipped and ready for a new life. His adoption fee is $50.

Next is Cocoa Bean. This kitty was brought in as a stray. Cocoa Bean is about 2 months old, is very playful and lovable. He is patiently waiting for a new furever family. Visit Duke and Cocoa Bean at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

This darling young dog is Cai. He is 6 months old, recently neutered, has been rabies vaccinated and is heartworm negative. Cai is small in stature, and is quiet and gentle and gets along really well with other dogs. He is available for adoption to a loving home. Come by Concordia PAWS shelter and meet Cai. You must have a fence to keep this precious baby safe! The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

Forrest is a very handsome, 2-year-old, neutered male Staffordshire Terrier mix that is heartworm negative and up to date on all health care. Despite his somewhat fierce appearance, Forrest is actually just a sweetheart teddy bear of a pup. He is very kind, affectionate and he gets along well with other large dogs. Please make an appointment to meet Forrest by calling or texting Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue at 601-303-0672.