PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Natchez Alliance platinum sponsor of annual Mississippi Main Street annual awards luncheon

Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Convention Center and the Downtown Natchez Alliance were platinum sponsors of the Mississippi Main Street annual awards luncheon held June 15 at The South, an event warehouse in south Jackson.

Those attending from Natchez included, front row from left, Robert Pernell and Norma West, members of the DNA board; Alderwoman Valencia Hall; Brenda Zerby and Chesney Doyle of the DNA board; and Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. Back row from left are Hayes Dent, a consultant to the City of Natchez; Mickey Howley, DNA executive director; Bubba McCabe and Jo Ann Brumfield of the DNA board.

State Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez also attended.

