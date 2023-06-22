Adams County deputies investigating shooting that injured woman Published 10:59 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — No suspects have yet been identified in a Tuesday night shooting that injured at least one female.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

A news release issued Thursday morning states that the victim, identified as Amari Horton, received a non-life-threatening injury to her arm after being shot. She was transported to Merit Health and later to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 416 Lower Woodville Road in reference to a female being shot.

She had already been taken to the hospital before their arrival.

Deputies secured the scene and found Horton’s red Toyota Camry, which had been shot into multiple times.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten stated that investigators are still gathering and processing evidence and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601 446-2752.

This and a late Wednesday shooting at Holiday Apartments which resulted in the death of 20-year-old Jordan Knight and injury to two others and overnight gunfire at Maryland Heights apartments in Natchez that caused non-life-threatening injury to a juvenile female make up three separate incidences of gun violence this week in the Natchez-Adams County area.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Shane Daugherty said that, at this time, there is not a known correlation between the three. However, new information may arise as the investigations continue.

“We will have a meeting with the (Natchez Police) chief later on today,” Daugherty said Thursday morning in regard to whether the incidents are related or not.

We will continue to update as more details become available.