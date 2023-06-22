Eddie Elizabeth Smith

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Eddie Smith

March 16, 1932 – June 14, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eddie Elizabeth Smith, age 91, of Natchez who died June 14, 2023, in Silver Spring, Maryland will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Dr. Tracy Cusic officiating.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 in the funeral home chapel from 6 until 7 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 11 a.m. until the service begins.

