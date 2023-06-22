Mayor, aldermen call special meeting for Friday at 11 a.m.; variety of items on agenda Published 4:00 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have called a special meeting for Friday at 11 a.m. to take care of some necessary and timely business.

The agenda for the meeting includes re-advertising for bids for Phase II of the Morgantown Road Drainage and Road Reconstruction Project. The original bid for that project came in about $1.3 million over budget.

Specifically, James Johnston, the city’s community development director, is asking aldermen:

• to re-advertise for general contractors for Phase II of the project.

• to shift the city’s Phase I local match totaling $240,000 to Phase II of the drainage improvement project.

• to approve a pro-rata $600,000 loan — $240,000 would be the city’s portion and $360,000 would be the county’s — to allocate additional funds for Phase II recalling the shortfall of funds when the project was originally bid.

Also on the aldermen’s agenda for the special meeting:

• approval of a supplemental agreement with consulting architect Belinda Stewart Architects of $2,500 to provide professional design services to design retail aspects of the pro shop at the Duncan Park Golf Pro Shop, including casework, trim, display stations and any additional lighting to highlight merchandise.

• approval of a bid to renovate the public toilet on the first floor of City Hall.

The agenda for the mayor’s report portion of the special called meeting includes:

• discussion of security at the Natchez-Adams Aquatic Center.

• discussion of salaries for second-year lifeguards at the pool.

• discussion of the city’s proposed noise ordinance.

• discussion of the city’s employee handbook.

• discussion of the Morgantown Road projects.

• and discussion of the installation of LED streetlights for Natchez.