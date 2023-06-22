Natchez will host USA Junior Track District Championships Published 12:54 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Area athletes will compete in the USA Junior Track District Championships this weekend in Natchez. Residents are encouraged and welcome to come out and watch these young Americans compete for a spot at the USA Junior Championships held in Eugene, Oregon this July.

Track Coach Charlie Floyd said the district championships will feature kids from six years old to 18 years old. Events will be held at Natchez High School Saturday to Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day and admission is $10.

Friday they will hold a parade on the track at 9 a.m. to honor USA track athlete Tori Bowie with Bowie’s family members present. Floyd said they will also host a ceremony to honor her.

Bowie died in May 2023 at the age of 32 while she was eight months pregnant. She was a three time olympic medalist in sprinting. Her hometown was the small community of Sand Hill in Rankin County.