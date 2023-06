One dead, two injured during shooting at Holiday Apartments Wednesday night Published 7:51 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — One person is dead and two others were injured Wednesday night in a shooting at Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. No suspects have been apprehended as of yet.

