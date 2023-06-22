Sarah C. Freeman Published 5:01 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

June 13, 1930 – June 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Sarah C. Freeman, 93, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Natchez Church of God. Dr. Brian Monehan will officiate. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, June 24, at Natchez Church of God.

Mrs. Freeman was born June 13, 1930, in Wisner, LA. She was the daughter of Joe Carroll and Edna Mildred Spann Carroll. She was devoted to her family and spent her days surrounded by those who loved and cared for her. Mrs. Freeman had a strong Christian faith and worked globally, sharing that faith with her husband as a devoted wife and ministry partner during his

Email newsletter signup

U.S. Army career. When she first came to Natchez in the 1950s, Mrs. Freeman worked for Harold & Miller Company. She met and married Marvin C. Freeman on Feb. 24, 1952. They raised an international family, starting with Curtis, born in Natchez, MS; Karen, born in Paris, France; Lester, born in Albuquerque, NM; and ending with Gail, born in Nurenburg, Germany.

Mrs. Freeman worked as a bookkeeper in various businesses, with her career ending with Natchez Minute Man/Lickety Split convenience stores.

Mom was a hard worker, with her most rewarding job being a homemaker and mother. After their military career, Mom and Dad returned to Natchez, and she became an active member of the Natchez Church of God. She worked in various committees and the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved canning many fruits and vegetables and was well known for her Bread & Butter pickles, Pear and Fig preserves, and anything else she was given to ‘can’ for friends and family. Some of her favorite moments were spent in the kitchen, sharing her cooking and preserving skills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Herley Carroll and Joe Carroll; two sisters, Pauline Foy and Mary Elizabeth Leblanc; and son-in-law, George Rouse.

Survivors include two sons, Curtis Freeman and Lester Freeman (Sharon); two daughters, Karen Rouse and Gail Kirkland (Steve), all of Natchez, MS; three grandsons, Brad Hall and girlfriend, Lisa Hash Lott of Centerton, AR; Chandler Hall of St. Louis, MO; and Hayden Kirkland of Natchez, MS; three granddaughters, Ashley Crisp (Tyler) of Alexandria, LA; Caroline Matheney (Dale) of Brandon, MS, and Abby Kirkland of Natchez, MS; two great-granddaughters, Audrey Crisp and Amelia Crisp of Alexandria, LA; and one great-grandson, Timothy Dale ‘Tripp’ Matheney III of Brandon, MS; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Pallbearers will be Steve Kirkland, Hayden Kirkland, Brad Hall, Chandler Hall, Lane Freeman, and Timothy Dale Matheney II.

Special thanks to Compassus staff – CNAs: Pat and Andre & #39; NURSES: Megan, Janet, Jackie, Wendy, Alishia, Heather, and Gina; and Dr. Charles Borum – Your care and support for mother was top-notch. We love and pray for each of you in your ministry role!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Natchez Church of God Ladies Ministries.