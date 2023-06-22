UPDATE: Deceased in shooting identified Published 8:04 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have released the name of the person who was killed during a shooting late Wednesday night at Holiday Apartments.

The deceased is Jordan Knight, 20, of Natchez. Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. No suspects have been apprehended as of yet.

She said one of the two injured in the shooting may be a juvenile.

“We are running down some leads, but that’s all I can say right now,” Green said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.