UPDATE: Deceased in shooting identified
Published 8:04 am Thursday, June 22, 2023
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have released the name of the person who was killed during a shooting late Wednesday night at Holiday Apartments.
The deceased is Jordan Knight, 20, of Natchez. Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. No suspects have been apprehended as of yet.
She said one of the two injured in the shooting may be a juvenile.
“We are running down some leads, but that’s all I can say right now,” Green said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.