UPDATE: No arrests yet in shooting that claimed 20-year-old Jordan Knight, injured two others Published 3:40 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police continue to work the Wednesday night shooting at Holiday Apartments, said NPD Commander Jerry Ford.

“We are interviewing people and are still trying to develop some leads. If any citizen has any information about the shooting, please let us know,” Ford said Thursday afternoon.

Jordan Knight, 20, of Natchez was killed after being shot at about 11:15 p.m. Two others were injured. Ford said the two injured were treated and released.

No suspects have been apprehended as of yet.

“We are running down some leads, but that’s all I can say right now,” said Police Chief Cal Green.

If you have information that would lead to an arrest of suspects in the shooting, please call the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-501. Crime Stoppers does not have caller ID and all information is kept confidential. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect is subject to rewards up to $2,000.