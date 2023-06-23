Crime Reports: Friday, June 23, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Victoria Delphine Wimberly, 40, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Christian Malik Rounds, 20, 1505 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Bryan Edward Roberts, 49, 16 Southview Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Karon Kentrell Harden, 42, 72 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Breaking and entering on Covington Road.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Patrolling area on South Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Maplewood Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Auburn Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Shields Lane.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Fight in progress on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lumber Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two property damage reports on Watts Avenue.

Stolen vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Byrd Court.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Creek Bend Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Texas Street.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Welfare concern/check on Ram Circle.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Maple Street.

Malicious mischief on Morgan Avenue.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Fight in progress on Alice Lane.

Welfare concern/check on Lindberg Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Pale Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Roth Hill Road.

Harassment on North Shields Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Marquisha Smith, 21, Seale Road Southwest, Roxie, on charge of felony exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Thomas Odessa Dixon, 25, Camp Street, Centreville on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Clinton Harold Thorpe, 59, Tuccio Lane, on charge of driving under the influence. Released without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Theft on Eagles Nest Road.

Illegal dumping on Dunbarton Road.

Theft on Country Club Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Greenwood Subdivision Road.

Unauthorized use on Tasha Drive.

Accident on Lily Lane.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Petit larceny on West Wilderness Road.

Theft on Nations Road.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Pin Oak Drive.

Two accidents on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Brandy Green, 30, 16 Frederick Road, Natchez, possession of schedule II drugs and introduction of contraband in a penal institution. Bond set at $2,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Rabb Road.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 15.

Alarm on Margaret Circle.

Reports — Tuesday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on US 425.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Rabb Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Threats on Levens Addition Road.

Reports — Monday

Indecent behavior on Belle Grove Circle.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Alarms on Lake Drive.

Traffic stop on Fifth Street.

Simple burglary on US 84.

Attempted break in on Ralphs Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Derkirra Wilkerson, 42, 3007 Gordon Ave., Monroe, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.