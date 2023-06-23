Daniel Young Published 12:07 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Aug. 30, 1926 – June 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Daniel Young, 96, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Hickory Block United Methodist Church Cemetery in Union Church under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Daniel was born Aug. 30, 1926, in Union Church, MS, the son of Celia Gibson Young and Bake Young. He was retired from International Paper Company. Mr. Young was a member of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church and also held membership with the Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, watching baseball, football and Family Feud.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Leslie Mae Rankin and Lucille Queen; brother, Eddie Young and grandchildren, Ivan Young and Avery Young.

Daniel leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Beatrice Hilliard Young; sons, Eugene King (Brenda), Tommie Lee Young (Gloria), James Young (Bertha), Larry Young (Gwen) and Jeremy “Shaun” Young (Rachel); daughter: Debra Young Gordon (Eugene); brother, B. C. Young; grandchildren; great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

