Edna Mae Jackson Published 12:02 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

May 5, 1937 – June 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Edna Mae Jackson, 86, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Edna was born May 5, 1937 in Natchez, the daughter of Alberta Graham and Steve Harris. She was educated in the Natchez-Adams Public Schools. Edna retired from Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Jackson; daughter, Pamela Ann Brown; infant son, Herbert Darnell Wright; step-son, Charles Ware; aunt, Vinnie Doss and uncle Rev. Willie Brown.

Edna leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Janice W. King (Johnny); brothers, Steve Harris and Melvin Harris; sisters, Etta Mae Gooden, Juanita Harris, Helen M. Davis, Brenda Sonia, Velma Myles, Lillian Harris; grandchildren, Shondra Brown, Shayla Brown, Terrance Brown and Jennifer Hurst and husband, Toney Hurst, Sr. and Jonathan M. King; great grandchildren, K’lynn Henderson, Kedan Henderson, Kanobe Henderson, Donovan Hurst, Toney Hurst, Jr. and Terrance Brown, Jr.; great-great granddaughter, Teanna Hurst; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com