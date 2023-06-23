Elizabeth Ann Norman Published 12:04 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Feb. 4, 1960 – June 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – Visitation services for Elizabeth Ann Norman, 63, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on June 16, 2023, will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1960, in Natchez, MS, to Anniebell Watkins and Fred Watkins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Allen Norman and Charles Norman; aunt, Adell Ford; and a special friend, Leon Bland.

Elizabeth, affectionately known as “Liz”, leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Rena Norman and Whitney Chester both of Natchez, MS; four grandchildren, Iyana, Jakel, and Jamel King and Je’Caryous Norman; four siblings, Jacob Norman of Natchez, MS, Albert Norman of Dallas, TX, Daniel Norman of Detroit, MI, and Rena (John) Sago; special niece, Temeka (Marino) McDaniel; and a host of nieces and nephews; a special friend, Judy Ellis.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.