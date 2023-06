Kelvion Darnell Winston Published 12:09 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Kelvion Darnell Winston, 26, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Merit Health Vicksburg will be at Jefferson County High School in Fayette, MS on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev Roosevelt Harried, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Block United Methodist Church cemetery in Union Church under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.