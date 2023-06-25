31st Blessing of Flotilla is July 1 on Lake St. John Published 12:00 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — The 31st year of the Lake St. John Blessing of the Flotilla is July 1 at 2 p.m.

This year’s event will be dedicated to the late Dave Kimbro, better known as Rosco on the Radio.

“He loved Lake St. John and spent his life being a part of the community. We are all saddened by his loss, so we are honoring him this year,” said his wife, Deanna Kimbro.

Email newsletter signup

Leading the parade will be Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick.

“Our Grand Marshals this year will be the Steckler Family. They have been a part of the Flotilla since it began in the 1990s when they offered up their pier due to its location at the center of the lake and its height for the blessing of the boats. The Lake St. John Foundation is pleased to honor their lifelong commitment to the Lake St. John community and the flotilla,” Kimbro said.

Anything that floats can take part in the flotilla, as long at it can maintain parade speed, she said. This year’s flotilla has no theme.

Registration will be at Spokane Resort on July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon with the Flotilla starting at 2 p.m. in front of Tom Bell’s property. Registration fee is $15 for a boat and $15 for pier if entering. Piers being entered in the contest must have decorations complete by 1 p.m.

Cash prizes are $2,500 for overall winner, $1,500 for second place, $1,000 for third place and $500 for overall pier winner.

The Lake St. John Foundation will be selling posters, t-shirts, tank tops, caps and Koozies during registration.

“As we celebrate 31 years of Lake St. John fun, please join us and decorate your boat and your pier and join the fun,” Kimbro said.

Fireworks will begin at dusk from the Willis Family’s property, located midway down the backside of the lake across from the water tower.