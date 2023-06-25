Crime Reports: Sunday, June 25, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare concern/check on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Northampton Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Cottage Farm Road.

Breaking and entering on Maple Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Perrault Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Parker Street.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Stolen vehicle on Kudzu Lane.

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

False alarm on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Tema Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Donald Lee Jackson, 25, Holly Street, Gloster, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Cedarriue Dunmore, 24, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held without bond.

David Lee Mitchell, 62, Old River Loop, Jonesville, La., on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Breaking and entering on Wyatt Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Ingram Circle.

Harassment on State Street.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Sedgefield Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Harlem Lane.

Traffic stop on Pritchard Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Civil matter on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Cedar Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on Mullins Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Unwanted subject on North Palestine Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Amanda Book, 43, 355 Hwy 129, Jonesville, bench warrant for failure to appear for simple battery misdemeanor and felony cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,320.

Ramon Martin, 28, 606 Sixth St., Ferriday, aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Sheila Lee Johnson, 22, 192 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, misdemeanor theft, possession of schedule II drugs and obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Brittany Canary, 29, 187 Hammett Addition Circle, Ferriday, criminal trespass and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Bond set at $30,750.

James Stamps Clarks III, 163 Ralphs Road, Ferriday, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Automobile theft on Lake Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Warrant on Chauvin Street.

Vandalism on Plouden Bayou Road.

Warrant on Plouden Bayou Road.

Theft on Loop Road.

Unwanted person on Doty Road.

Alarms on Lloyd Street.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Eagle Road.

Fight on Doyle Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Obscenity on Louisiana 15.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 425.

Residence burglary on Mimosa Drive.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Disturbance on Riverside Street.

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive.

Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road.