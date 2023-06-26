ENCORE: Natchez Biglanes back for second airing of Family Feud episodes Published 3:26 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Biglane family of Natchez will be appearing in an encore airing of Season 24 of Family Feud in July.

The three episodes featuring the Biglanes — Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane — each air again on July 5, 6, and 7 for those who missed them on the first showing, or simply want to watch and cheer them on a second time.

Check your local TV listings and network providers for Family Feud for watch times.

Email newsletter signup

In Natchez, Family Feud appears on the following channels:

Dish Network – Channel 11

DirecTV – Channel 13

Sparklight – Channel 32