ENCORE: Natchez Biglanes back for second airing of Family Feud episodes
Published 3:26 pm Monday, June 26, 2023
NATCHEZ — The Biglane family of Natchez will be appearing in an encore airing of Season 24 of Family Feud in July.
The three episodes featuring the Biglanes — Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane — each air again on July 5, 6, and 7 for those who missed them on the first showing, or simply want to watch and cheer them on a second time.
Check your local TV listings and network providers for Family Feud for watch times.
In Natchez, Family Feud appears on the following channels:
Dish Network – Channel 11
DirecTV – Channel 13
Sparklight – Channel 32