Sheriff’s Special Operations Group arrests attempted murder suspect Published 12:53 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group Monday morning arrested a Natchez man for attempted murder in connection with a June 20 shooting at 416 Lower Woodville Road.

Cameron Harris, 21, of 13 S. Circle Drive, Natchez, was apprehended and will be charged with the attempted murder of Amari Horton.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Harris was found seated in the front seat of a car driven by Kadarrius Smith.

Passenger Xavier Bacon was seated in the back seat next to a Radical Firearms AR-15 pistol.

Harris was found to be in possession of a Glock 17 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest.

Driver Smith was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a small amount was found on him.

Patten said both guns were seized and will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on June 20, ACSO deputies were called to 416 Lower Woodville Road where a female had been shot. Before deputies or an ambulance could arrive at the scene, the woman, Amari Horton, was transported to Merit Health Natchez in a private vehicle. Horton was later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries to her arm.

Deputies secured the scene, where they found a red Toyota Camry belonging to Horton had been shot into multiple times.

Patten said investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The collection of evidence and interviews of suspects and witnesses continue. He expects more arrests involving the situation to be made in the near future.