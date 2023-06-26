TAKE PRECAUTIONS: Natchez, surrounding area under heat advisory Published 11:05 am Monday, June 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a heat advisory for Natchez and the surrounding area beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday and continuing until 8 p.m.

Meteorologists said the heat index value here could reach up to 110 degrees.

The heat advisory extends from southeast Arkansas to northeast Louisiana and covers central, western and eastern Mississippi.

Experts warn hot temperatures coupled with high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.

The weather service warned the threat for dangerous heat would continue through later this week “with significant impacts building throughout the weak ahead. Recent power outages may exacerbate heat stress.”

As a precaution, residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management, said his agency is prepared for the situation and would open the Safe Room should the area experience any significant power outages or if other situations warrant it.

“We had some rain storms come through this morning, but nothing significant. We should be good, but we warn everyone to still be cautious. These storms pack a punch. This time of year, hurricane season is not at its peak, but we are in tornado alley, so make sure you have a plan, listen to the news and stay aware,” Bradford said.