Air refueling flight passes over Natchez-Vidalia bridge as part of U.S. Air Force Centennial Celebration

Published 11:40 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

Honoring 100 years of air refueling excellence for the U.S. Air Force, planes from Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian, Mississippi, participated in flyovers across landmarks in a three-state area, including along the Mississippi River Bridge in Natchez.

The flyover started at Key Field Air National Guard Base and featured a KC-135R, and other fighters and cargo aircraft from a three-state area. The flight route was visible from landmarks in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Other landmarks visited in the three-state area included the Vicksburg Military Park, the Mississippi State Capitol, Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and the Superdome in New Orleans.

