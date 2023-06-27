BIGFOOT BIRTHDAY BASH: NLT joins forces with Gator Man to host ‘biggest’ party in Natchez Published 8:54 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — A movie night at Natchez Little Theatre will kick off fundraising efforts for what some are calling the ‘biggest’ party in Natchez, the Bigfoot Birthday Bash.

NLT presents Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Smallfoot” for a requested donation of $5 per child, $20 per adult or $20 per family to raise money for the event in November.

The movie night takes place Thursday, June 29, at the Natchez Little Theatre on Linton Avenue. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

There will also be concession items and Bigfoot Birthday Bash merchandise for sale, along with photo opportunities with the legend himself, organizers said.

“Misty Tuccio (NLT Executive Vice-President) has taken hold of this thing,” said Devin Arnold, president of the NLT Board of Directors. He added that Tuccio and Bo Allen, NLT Vice President of Productions, have “always been avid bigfoot believers” and have taken on the role of organizing the fundraiser with Bigfoot Birthday Bash founder Brandon “Gator Man” McCranie.

“That is a community that is working their tails off,” Arnold said. “I’m very proud of them. It kind of grew and mushroomed from there and they’re planning a lot of activities leading up to it.”

In addition to the movie, Arnold said there would be a few fun contests to get spectators into the Bigfoot spirit, including a Bigfoot Calling Contest where they would do their best imitation to call out the legendary beast. Men may hold off on using their razors for a Bigfoot Beard Contest also.

The Natchez Bigfoot Birthday Bash began in 2021 on what McCranie says is the 300th anniversary of the first bigfoot sighting, which had been accounted for in a journal entry by French explorer Pierre François-Xavier de Charlevoix, written in Natchez on Dec. 25, 1721.

Now in its third year, organizers are actively seeking out sponsors.

For more details, call 601-442-2233 and follow Natchez Bigfoot on social media to stay updated on the latest Bigfoot Birthday Bash news.