Mark your calendars! School district sets ribbon cutting for new high school July 31 Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — The last day of students’ summer vacation is the first day of the grand opening of the new Natchez High School, school officials announced.

A ribbon-cutting celebration for the new high school is scheduled for Monday, July 31, just before students start school on Aug. 1, said Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees Vice President Phillip West.

Tentative plans for the ceremony include appearances of Mississippi legislators, Natchez and Adams County elected officials, a presentation of colors by Natchez High School JROTC members, and musical performances by students.

Email newsletter signup

“We have had phone calls from a lot of people out of town making their travel plans,” West said of who he anticipates being there.

The celebration also includes a rededication of the Natchez Middle School, which was renovated alongside the new high school being built at the old Natchez High School campus.

Finalized arrangements, including the time of the ceremony, are still being determined.

The opening of a new high school has been a long-anticipated project. The groundbreaking for the 103,000-square-foot, $20.7 million school building was held in December 2020.