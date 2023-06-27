Martha Jensen Published 9:40 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Nov. 2, 1928 – June 24, 2023

WOODVILLE – Martha Jensen peacefully entered eternal life at home on June 24, 2023, with her husband of 50 years by her side. Martha lived the full measure of her 94 years filled with a zest for life and a fierce commitment to faith, friends, and family.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1928, in Arkansas to Virgil and Wilma Harris. Later she settled in Mississippi, making Mississippi her home.

Martha worked at International Paper Company in Natchez, Mississippi as a secretary. Her hard work, kindness, and professional skills made her a much sought-after executive assistant in the company. In 1973 she married William R. Jensen and later resettled to Woodville, MS.

In the ’70’s she, together with a close friend, established the first Health Food Store in Natchez. Long before “Organic” was a household expression, Martha became an expert on vitamins and healthy living pioneering this new area of entrepreneurship Not only her expertise but Martha’s kindness and people skills made the business a success.

Martha Jensen was a woman of deep and profound Christian faith.

Martha is survived by her husband, Reg; her son, Robert Swilley, and his wife, Miriam, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at the Newman Funeral Chapel (located at the Woodville Christian

Church site) in Woodville, MS.

Visitation will be Friday, June 30 from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by service and graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville.