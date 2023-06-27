Quick thunderstorm causes thousands to lose power Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

10:30 p.m Update: The Adams County Safe Room is open now and will remain open Wednesday as a cooling shelter for those without power. Do not attempt to drive across or touch fallen power lines and use caution at intersections where traffic lights are out. Beware of fallen trees that may still be blocking roads.

NATCHEZ — A swift Tuesday evening thunderstorm quickly knocked down trees and power lines causing loss of electricity to over 3,300 in Adams County, according to Entergy.

The storm kicked up at approximately 7 p.m. and lasted little more than an hour, but was enough to cause widespread power outages, particularly in the areas of Morgantown Road, Melrose Avenue, Melrose Montebello Parkway, and East Franklin Street.

There have also been reports of down trees blocking several roadways, including Magnolia Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Road near Pineview, Maplewood Road at Oakwood Lane, Pond Meadows Road, Farr Road and possibly others.

Structure damage and snapped utility poles have also been spotted in different areas.

“Prayers for all in our city affected by this evening’s storm and destructive straight-line winds,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson shared Tuesday evening. “Entergy reports we have 3,000 without power as of now.

“Natchez Public Works crews are out working to clear roadways. Police and fire personnel are assisting to maintain safety. Personnel are assessing downed trees and power lines in all areas of the city.

“If approaching an intersection without power please use caution. And please avoid moving downed limbs and trees that may contain live power lines. …

“My heart goes out to everyone affected, and my thanks and prayers are with those crew members working at this very moment in difficult conditions to clean up the damage and restore power.”

Vidalia officials have also reported scattered power loss and at least one roadway on Viking Street blocked by a fallen tree limb as workers were actively working to restore power and clear the road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.