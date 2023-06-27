Ricky Edwin Burchfield Published 9:41 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

May 14, 1958 – May 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — A celebration of life for Ricky Edwin Burchfield, 65, of Alvin, TX, who passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Stanton Baptist Church in Natchez (Stanton), MS. Bro. Steve Purvis and Bro. Benji Pyeatt will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 08, 2023, from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Stanton Baptist Church.

Ricky was born on May 14, 1958, in Natchez, MS, to Jasper W. Burchfield and Frankie Irene Mullins Burchfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Luther W. Burchfield and niece, Candice Burchfield Seymour.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve “Jenny” Burchfield of Alvin, TX. Daughter, Melissa Hughes of Fort Worth, TX, sons: Patrick Burchfield of Edgewater, CO., Edwin Wade Burchfield and wife Mandy Burchfield of Grand Prairie, TX, and Kyle Burchfield of Alvin, TX. Sister Cynthia and husband John Hall, brothers: Larry Burchfield and wife Carolyn, Chester Burchfield and wife Kimberly, Vincent Burchfield and wife Tiffanie, all of Natchez, MS and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandkids.

He was a very hard-working person, he worked at a job he loved and was blessed to work with some great people. He retired to do the things he loved to do: travel, fish, hunt, camp and anything to do with outdoors. He loved Mountain Dew, sweet tea (his wife’s most of all). All his snacks he shared with his best bud, Tyson (dog). He loved animals and most of all he loved his family and friends. He would help anyone if he could, and give the shirt off his back if you needed it.

He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.