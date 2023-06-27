Rita Carter Austin Published 9:37 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

March 3, 1949 – June 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Rita Carter Austin, 74, of Natchez passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Broome officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Born March 3, 1949, in Jackson, MS to Roy and Leeodas Carter, Rita was always passionate about time spent with her family.

She graduated from Natchez High School in 1967 and then attended the University of Mississippi. Shortly after, she met her soulmate and best friend, Bill Austin. They were happily married for 26 years raising three children until he passed away in December of 1994. They could often be found hunting, fishing, or at the ballpark.

Rita Austin’s life was a true reflection of God’s pure joy. She treated each and every kid that walked into her house as if they were her own. Rita’s ultimate joy could be found in watching ball games or events that her children and grandchildren enjoyed.

Rita was a blessing to others–always encouraging, listening, helping, and praying for others. She loved God and lived her life as a testimony. She attended First Baptist Church in Natchez.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Leeodas Carter; her husband, Bill Austin; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Carter; her sister, Tommye Sue Carter, and her nephew, Richard Ratcliffe.

She is survived by her sons, William Austin (Heather) and Carter Austin (Lori); her daughter, Kelly Baroni (Mike); grandchildren, Coty Austin (Casie), Lane Austin, Taylor and Parker Baroni, and John Carter Austin; great-grandchild, Brooke; sister, Beverly Ratcliffe, and brother, Eddie Carter.

Pallbearers will be Lane Austin, Coty Austin, John Carter Austin, Parker Baroni, Paul Bourke and Sean Waggoner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.