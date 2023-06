SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing woman found Published 9:29 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

WOODVILLE — A sliver alert issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 30-year-old Jolisa Perkins of Woodville, in Wilkinson County, has been canceled.

She has been located and is safe, MBI states. Any inquiries should be directed to the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-888-3511.