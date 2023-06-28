Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 16-22:

None. (No court on Tuesday, June 20)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 16-22:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 21:

Anthony Lavell Baldwin, 44, charged with public drunk. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Lavell Baldwin, 44, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Emma Grace Braley, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Banned from Andrew’s Bar. Fine set at $748.75.

Ava Elise Brown, 20, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Banned from Andrew’s Bar. Fine set at $748.75.

Keaziae Marie Collier, 21, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Keaziae Marie Collier, 21, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Rhonda Lee Cross, 21, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Banned from Andrew’s Bar. Fine set at $748.75.

Taylor Lamark Fleming, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Rogelio Hernandez, 67, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Larnell Holmes, 31, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Lindsey Claire Lee, 21, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Banned from Andrew’s Bar. Fine set at $748.75.

Jordan Tario Saxton, 20, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Titus Tyric Gooden, 24, charged with shoplifting. Case remanded to files.

Cassandra Lewis, 40, pleaded guilty to telephone: threatening or harassing. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Cassandra Lewis, 40, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Cedric Maurice Tenner, 30, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 90 days with 85 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $245.70.

Alma Kellog Carpenter, 65, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Amelia Louise Jones, 44, charged with accident: hit and run. Case remanded to files.

Jakayleen Perry, 23, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Stevan Todd Ridley, 34, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Cooper James Roach, 21, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, June 20:

Jessica Biglane, 40, charged with five counts of forgery; intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jessica Biglane, 40, charged with identity theft. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Romeo Kison Jackson, 21, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Louis Wayne Spillers, 20, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terrie Lee Champ, 57, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or cause serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Rodrico Marquell Cravens, 30, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty for drug charged while in possession of a firearm amended to misdemeanor possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a firearm. Sentenced to 180 days with 178 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,273.25.

Jamickel Donnell Mackey, 21, pleaded guilty to enhancement of penalty of drug charge while possession of a firearm amended to misdemeanor possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a firearm. Sentenced to 180 days with 176 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Douglas Demond Mazique, 28, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kenneth Armare Sanders, 21, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Delvin Williams, 33, charged with bad checks and insufficient funds. Case bound over to a grand jury. Has old fines totaling $1,705.50.

Matthew Delvin Williams, 33, charged with bad checks and insufficient funds. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adrianna Murphy, 26, charged with felony malicious mischief. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 21:

Damien Carter, 20, Ridgecrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served for resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property and simple battery.

Vincent Froust, 32, Ridgecrest, sentenced with credit for 14 days served for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roxanne Ford, 41, Vidalia, sentenced with credit for 19 days served for criminal trespass.

Keon Moore, 45, Vidalia, fined $350 for disturbing the peace.

Zakeria Washington, 28, Ferriday, sentenced to three days default and fined $245 for no driver’s license.