Courthouse Records: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Adams County

June 16-22

Civil suits:

DHS — Tyrone Johnson.

DHS — Ayante Chatman.

DHS — Randerick M. Patterson.

DHS — Devarius Bruce.

Estate of Ted Harveston.

DHS — Crystal R. Banks.

DHS — John L. Starks III.

DHS — Marcus Harris.

Estate of Barbara Ann Ransom.

Divorces:

Keisha Hawkins Ford and Paul N. Ford. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Roy Lee Ray III, 23, Natchez to Heidi Leiah Zimmerman, 20, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

June 15-21

Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Foundation, Inc. to Adams County, Mississippi, lot 3 of the Subdivision of a portion of Somerset, being Edgin and Edgin Subdivision.

Melissa A. Johnson to Isaac Joseph Davis Jr., lot 6 of Block No. 2 McIntyre Subdivision.

Adam W. Kirk to Deirdre Favreau, land commencing at the point where the West line of Jeanette-Cranfield Road intersects the South line of lot 3 of the division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Morgantown Baptist Church to Jack Cupit and Charles Binns, lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

River’s Edge Construction, LLC to Mark E. McCann and Pamela A. McCann, lot 12 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Stephen McMillan and Aimee McMillan to Curtis Webber and Heather Webber, lot 8 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Mortgages:

June 15-21

Juan McDonald and Lisa McDonald to MidFirst Bank, lot 22 The Trees Subdivision.

Demetricus McCraney and Gwendolyn McCraney to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 22 of the “Moses Lots”.

Jana Sanford, A/K/A Jana M. Sanford, to Regions Bank, lot 242 Montebello Subdivision.

Patty Barlow, A/K/A Patricia Dianne Brown Barlow, to Regions Bank, lot 86 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Rosie M. Argue, A/K/A Rosie M. Young, and William Argue to Regions Bank, lot 67 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Sarah Smith to United Mississippi Bank, land commencing at a point on the easterly side of New Street.

James Smith and Sarah Smith to United Mississippi Bank, lot 6 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Daniel J. Case to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of Union Street.

Curtis Webber and Heather Webber to Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 8 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 22

Civil cases:

James Blaton and Mary Blanton v. Jason Overby and Dason Overby.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Christopher Carney.

John Edinburgh v. Sherry Green.

Village Green Apartments v. Kayla Wimley.

American Cash v. Kaara Williams.

The Mark Apartments v. John C. Rachal.

Concordia Parish

June 15-22

Civil suits:

Discover Bank v. Sue A. Gillsepie.

Succession of Delores King Frederick.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Alice A. Sanson.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Betty Whitley Brown.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Jamila Brown.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Katy Brown.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Cheryl Hampton.

Succession of Huston Gale White.

Succession of Raymond Mitchell Jones.

In Re: Elizabeth Anders.

In Re: Kaylee Alana Anders.

In Re: Miranda Bass.

In Re: Miranda Franklin.

Breniya Scott v. Deandra Jamal Griffin Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Deandra Jamal Griffin Jr.

Kimberly Butler v. Rashad D. Leonard.

State of Louisiana v. Rashad D. Leonard.

Briana Clark v. Clinton D. Novak.

State of Louisiana v. Clinton D. Novak.

Carolyn D. Clark v. William C. White.

State of Louisiana v. William C. White.

Jennifer Griggs v. Michael D. Davis.

State of Louisiana v. Michael D. Davis.

Janice N. Sanchez v. Shiela L. Johnson.

State of Louisiana v. Shiela L. Johnson.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. v. Daisy T. Jefferson.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. v. Daisy Mae Jefferson.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. v. Denetrice Elaine Jefferson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. James Roberts.

Jessica Cauley v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Jessica Cauley v. Christina Henderson.

Jessica Cauley v. Jakyra Williams.

Succession of Doris Ables Free.

Jimmy Ray Whatley Sr. v. Daniel Driver.

Pamela Whatley v. Daniel Drive.

Jimmy Ray Whatley Sr. v. Andrea Mattingly.

Divorces:

Zachary Julian v. Olivia Julian.

Marriage license applications:

Lamont Sevalis Sheppard, 45, Ridgecrest to Shandria Lynett Hueing, 43, Ridgecrest.

Deed transactions:

Hancel Kenneth Whittington and Martha Ray Young Whittington to Twist-Off, LLC, a portion of lot 48 Ravenswood Plantation.

Claraberk, LLC to Double T Properties, LLC, lots 16 to 27 River Bend Subdivision.

Tabitha Wroten and Sybil Wroten Workman to James Jacobs III and Chelsea Jacobs, lot 23 Smith Addition.

Billy Freeman and Odessa Prince Freeman to Gray E. Workman and Sybil Wroten Workman, lot C-11 Panola Cove.

Jimmy L. Murphy and Roberta Schmidt Murphy to Scotty Hart, lot 155 Rokofee River Park.

Brennan James Soileau to Madison C. Johnston and Trevan J. Batey, lot 10 in Block No. 129 Carters Plantation.

Andrew Paul Matherne and Paula Brou Matherne to 3790 St. John, LLC, lot 15 Alabama Plantation.

Succession of John Barrie Edgar Jr. to Billroy Enterprises, LLC, lot A-5 Cocodrie Bend.

Jennie B. Kimble to Sammie Lee Carter Jr., lots 8 and 9 Helena Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Twist-Off, LLC to Delta Bank, a portion of lot 48 Ravenswood Plantation.

Gregory W. Green and Katherine G. Green to Delta Bank, lot 15 Cottondale Subdivision.

James Jacobs III and Chelsea Jacobs to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 23 Smith Addition.

James G. Bradford to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Tract “E” Lower Coosa Plantation.

Cypress Landing Holdings, LLC to First Bank, lot 19 Alabama Plantation.

James Dwight Jordan and Mary Joann S. Jordan to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 10 Taconey Subdivision.

Madison C. Johnston and Trevan J. Batey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 10 in Block No. 129 Carters Plantation.