Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Alan Dean Foster, 63, 2147 Second Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), resisting or obstructing arrest and trespass after notice of non-permission. No bond set on any of the charges.

Xavier Keaon Bates, 19, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Thursday, June 22

Jacarius Martavis Moore, 19, 24 Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, drive-by shooting, grand larceny, and shooting into dwelling. No bond set on any of the charges.

Jeremy Jerard Dixon, 37, 320 Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. No bond set.

Tequllia Vontae Wilson, 39, 8 Alice Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Twan Patterson, 39, 1304 Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Arrests — Wednesday, June 21

Shemeka Lashun Snyder, 31, 97 Snyder Road, Fayette, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond set at $5,000.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two false alarms on East Franklin Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Ratcliff Place.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Theft on East Steirs Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Garden Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Fifth Street.

Hit and run on East Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Orleans Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on South Circle Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Three traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Disturbance on McNeely Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Rubin Darryl Johnson, 40, Sterling Drive, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, controlled substance: first/second offense, and speeding on state highway. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jessica Simpson Biglane, 40, Orange Avenue, Natchez, on charges of four counts of forgery; intent to defraud, forgery, and computer; identity theft. Held on $112,000 bond.

Destiny Layshay Woods, 24, Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, La., on charge of speeding. Released without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Terrie Lee Champ, 57, St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference. Released on $50,000 bond.

Romeo Kison Jackson, 21, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held on $10,000 bond.

Terrell DeAnthony Penro, 19, Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Kenneth Armare Sanders, 21, Tenner Road, Natchez, on charge of vehicle theft. Held on $10,000 bond.

Reece F. Tyler, Clark Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, and seat belt violation. Held on $5,750 bond.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Myrtle Drive.

Open door on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Unwanted subject on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Hit and run on Graves Avenue.

Shots fired on Magnolia Avenue.

False alarm on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Four traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

False alarm on Booker Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Southwind Road.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Suspicious activity on Farr Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Threats on Ruby Lane.

Grand larceny on Atkinson Lane.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Crown Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Howard Mayes, 40, 189 Loomis St., Clayton, disturbing the peace by obscenity. Bond set at $350.

Arrests — Friday

Teresa Hill, 56, 279 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday, entry after forbidden and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Steven Taylor, 38, 1040 Cora Williams Road, Bogalusa, department of corrections transfer. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 906.

Alarms on Kindergarten Road.

Criminal damage to property on Earl Davis Road.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Disturbance on Diane Street.

Alarms on Howard Road.

Reports — Saturday

Car fire on Texas Street.

Disturbance on Earl Davis Road.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Sycamore Street.

Unwanted person on Earl Davis Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Mimosa Drive.

Criminal damage to property on Mack Moore Road.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Trace Lane.

Juvenile cruelty on Louisiana 131.

Nuisance animals on Loop Road.

Disturbance on Pear Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Aggravated battery on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile theft on Louisiana 65.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 566.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue.

Disturbance on Rokofee Road.

Disturbance on Smart Lane.

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Conswilla Cook, 31, 1527 Hwy 4, Newellton, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer (three counts) and simple briminal damage to property. No bond set.

Kendrell Williams, 34, 600 Third St., attempted simple burglary, attempted simple criminal damage to property. No bond set.