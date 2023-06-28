Natchez teen, charged with murder of Bill Calvin Jr., escapes detention center in Hinds County Published 10:25 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez teenager, Tayshon Holmes, 17, has escaped from the Henley-Young-Patten Juvenile Justice Center, along with two other teens — Robert Earl Smith, 16, and Jashon Jones, 15.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the three escaped from the facility overnight.

Human remains were discovered on Booker Road in Natchez on Oct. 26, 2021, which were identified as belonging to Bill Calvin Jr., 19, of Natchez. Within a day of the remains being found, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Holmes, then 15, and charged him with murder as an adult.

Autopsy results on Calvin showed he had been shot in the head.

On Jan. 6, 2022, then-Sixth District Circuit Judge Lillie Sanders reduced Holmes bond from $500,000 to $100,000.

While out on bond, Holmes was arrested again on Sept. 17, 2022, in Jackson and charged with aggravated assault after shooting his stepfather. He has been in the youth detention center since that time.

At approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holmes and the other two escapees were still at large.