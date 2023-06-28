Natchez teen, charged with murder of Bill Calvin Jr., escapes detention center in Hinds County

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Tayshon Holmes, charged as an adult with the murder of Bill Calvin Jr. of Natchez, has escaped from a Hinds County youth detention center. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Natchez teenager, Tayshon Holmes, 17, has escaped from the Henley-Young-Patten Juvenile Justice Center, along with two other teens — Robert Earl Smith, 16, and Jashon Jones, 15.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the three escaped from the facility overnight.

Human remains were discovered on Booker Road in Natchez on Oct. 26, 2021, which were identified as belonging to Bill Calvin Jr., 19, of Natchez. Within a day of the remains being found, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Holmes, then 15, and charged him with murder as an adult.

Email newsletter signup

Autopsy results on Calvin showed he had been shot in the head.

On Jan. 6, 2022, then-Sixth District Circuit Judge Lillie Sanders reduced Holmes bond from $500,000 to $100,000.

While out on bond, Holmes was arrested again on Sept. 17, 2022, in Jackson and charged with aggravated assault after shooting his stepfather. He has been in the youth detention center since that time.

At approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holmes and the other two escapees were still at large.

More News

Brushy Bayou moving full steam ahead; Police Jury closes out contract with JKS for drainage project

School district budget presented at public hearing

PHOTOS: Fast but mighty storm topples trees and power lines in city, county

Quick thunderstorm causes thousands to lose power

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How are your tomatoes doing this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections