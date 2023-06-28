Pets of the week: Sealy, Aaron, Desoto and Addie Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

1 of 4

This beautiful young lady is Sealy. She is such a delightful dog. Sealy plays well with her playmates and enjoys company. She is approximately 18 months old, spayed, heartworm negative and has had her rabies vaccination. Sealy is a mixed breed with lovely colorings. Her personality shines through with those big ears of hers. She is adoption ready and would make the perfect addition to any loving home. Come visit Sealy at the Concordia PAWS shelter daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1212 First St, Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet.

Next is Aaron is a 60-pound, 1-year-old neutered male Lab/Catahoula Cur mix who is heartworm negative. This handsome boy is gentle and playful and gets along great with other dogs. Please contact HPR at 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Aaron.

Addie was brought to the shelter as a stray on Jan. 3, 2022 — 532 days ago. She is 5 years old, very active and would make a wonderful companion. Desoto, a kitten of about 2 months old, was brought to the shelter as a stray. He is very playful and loves attention. Addie and Desoto are at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.