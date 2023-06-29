Alice Marie Williams Nolden Published 7:04 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

March 12, 1942 – June 15, 2023

VIDALIA – Services for Alice Marie “Willora” Williams Nolden, 81, of Vidalia whom was escorted home Thursday, June 15, 2023, from Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge will be Friday June 30, 2023, at St. Stephens Baptist Church with Reverend Leon Dixon officiating. Interment will be at Natchez National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Marshall Funeral and Cremation, 225 Pilgrim Blvd. Natchez, MS 39120.

Alice Marie Williams Nolden was born on March 12, 1942, to the union of the late Alford Williams and Mary S Williams.

Alice graduated from Concordia Parish Training School. She married Nelson Nolden (deceased) and to that union Mary Elizabeth Nolden was born.

Alice affectionately known as “Willora” enjoyed being with friends and family. She loved the Lord, music, dancing, traveling, and helping others in any way she could. She enjoyed going to the Concordia Parish Senior Citizens Center; where she reconnected and made new friends.

Alice was preceded in death by: her parents, Alford and Mary S. Williams; husband, Nelson Nolden; brothers, James “Curley Boy” Singleton, Clarence “Bubba” Singleton, Louis “Anthony” Stanford; sisters, Charoltta Rose “Sis” Singleton Drew, and Danice Franklin White; grandsons, Brandon Scott McGhee and Patrick Nelson Nolden; and a companion of many years, Eugene Lacey.

She is survived by her daughters; Marilynn “Sugar” Willams and Mary “Boo” Nolden; three grandsons, Diego Bradford, Justin Bradford and Johnny “Mac” Jackson, III; four, great grandchildren, Joshua Vinson, Jamaar Vinson, Destiny Bradford and Braylon Jackson.