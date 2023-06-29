Channing Burrelle Jackson

HARRISTON — Services for Channing Burrelle “Scooda” Jackson, 27, of Harriston, MS, who died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at University Medical Center in Jackson, will be at Jefferson County High School in Fayette, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev Antoine Eakins officiating.  Burial will follow at Greenleaf Baptist Church cemetery in Harriston under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.

