Doris Frances Langston Poole Published 4:32 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Doris Frances Langston Poole, 94, of Ferriday, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jena, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Frances was born on Sunday, July 8, 1928, in Bentonville, AR and passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Jonesville, LA. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and worked at Sears for many, many years.

She is reunited with her husband, Johnny David Poole, Sr.; parents, Oscar Langston and Florence Langston Cowan; sons, Johnny David Poole, Jr. and Ronald Harold Poole; and granddaughter, Lilly Poole.

Frances leaves behind her daughter, Shannon Dever; granddaughter, Rachel Kane; great-grandchildren, Ava Kane, Kye Kane, and Lily Dever; loving caregiver, Kathleen Edwards; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9:30 until service time at 10 a.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Columns Nursing Home in Jonesville, LA or to Concordia PAWS.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.