James Keith Nations Published 7:27 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

March 25, 1966 – June 11, 2023

Services for James Keith Nations of Natchez, MS, 57, who died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Delta Health, The Medical Center in Greenville, MS were held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church in Cranfield, MS at 11 a.m.

Burial was held at the church cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation was held Sunday, June 25, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church in Cranfield, MS from 6 until 8 p.m.

The body lay in state at the church for one hour before service time at 11 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023.