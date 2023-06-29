Mary Louise Tenner Published 7:22 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

July 29, 1932 – June 23, 2023

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Mary Louise Tenner, 90, of Jefferson County, who passed away on June 23, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 2 p.m. with Elder Preston Fleming officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tenner Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 5 until 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the service time at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Mary, affectionately known as “Baby Ruth” because of her love of the candy bar, was born on July 29, 1932, in Jefferson County to Joseph Irving and Verean Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, O.T. Tenner; parents; brother, Allen White, Sr.; grandchildren, Adrian Tenner and Aysia Demonaye Tenner; aunts, Ada Smith and Fannibell White; uncles, William and Julius Smith; special cousin, Julius (Dale) Smith, Jr.; five sisters-in-law, Janora White, Beatrice Tenner, Florence Tenner, Clarabell Tenner, Nettie Mae Tenner; four brothers-in-law, Hammitte Tenner, Anderson Tenner Sr. and Clemmie Tenner.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Janice Arbuthnot and Ethel (Don) Donaldson; five sons, Will T. Tenner, Charles (Rubye) Tenner, Roosevelt (Patricia) Tenner, Sr., Cornelius (Priscilla) Tenner, and Michael Tenner; sister, Florine Jones; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one whom she loved as a son, Herbert Watson; a special friend, Ollie Mae Chambliss; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.