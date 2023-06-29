Merit Health Natchez announces selection of new CEO

Published 5:02 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ – Merit Health Natchez has named Kevin Samrow as the new chief executive officer, effective July 31 this year.

Samrow comes to Natchez from Oklahoma, where he has served as CEO for both AllianceHealth Durant and AllianceHealth Madill since 2019.

He has previously worked within the Merit Health system, having served as chief operating officer at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg.

Samrow has steadily led his AllianceHealth hospitals through the pandemic to the other side, maintaining a focus on the delivery of safe, quality care for patients.

His recruitment of 12 new providers to the community brought more primary care and specialists to deliver care close to home.

And his support for the hospital’s family medicine residency program has helped train more physicians for the future.

Samrow is a U.S. Army veteran who served six years at Army hospitals in Alabama, Louisiana, Washington D.C. and Hawaii.

After completing his military service, he applied his clinical training in radiologic technology and nuclear medicine at hospitals in Louisiana and subsequently advanced into leadership and executive positions.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and his master’s in business administration from New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.

