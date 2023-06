Son Jones Sr. Published 7:35 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Feb. 9, 1954 – June 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Son “Shag” Jones, Sr., age 69, of Natchez, who died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Zion Chapel #2 Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Searcy, Jr. officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.