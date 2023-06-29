Wanda Kay Washington

Published 4:21 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

FAYETTE — Services for Wanda Kay Washington, 63, of Fayette, MS, who died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS, will be at Shiloh First Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m with Rev James Lee officiating.  Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Gary Gordon Alexander

William Lane Ennis

Doris Frances Langston Poole

Channing Burrelle Jackson

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How are your tomatoes doing this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections