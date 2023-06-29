Wanda Kay Washington Published 4:21 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

FAYETTE — Services for Wanda Kay Washington, 63, of Fayette, MS, who died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS, will be at Shiloh First Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m with Rev James Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.